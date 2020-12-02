MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

