MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth $906,000. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $426,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

