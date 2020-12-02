MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,329 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

