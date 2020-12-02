MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,502 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

