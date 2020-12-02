MML Investors Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

