MML Investors Services LLC Sells 269 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

