MML Investors Services LLC Sells 28,437 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,437 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

