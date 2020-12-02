MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $497,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

