MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,356 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

