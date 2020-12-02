Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $97.33 Average PT from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,605 shares of company stock valued at $46,864,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.