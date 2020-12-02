Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,683,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,605 shares of company stock valued at $46,864,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

