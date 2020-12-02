Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.75 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of MOMO opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Momo has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.