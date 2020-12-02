Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.75 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75, Briefing.com reports. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOMO opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

