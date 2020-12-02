MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.47

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 4277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.32.

About MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.