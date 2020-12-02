MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

