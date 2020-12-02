Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 5th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE MYE opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

