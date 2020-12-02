NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.96

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 1244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $124,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $124,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $147,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,788 shares of company stock worth $2,111,948. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.