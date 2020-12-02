National Bank Financial Analysts Give Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) a $25.00 Price Target

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) received a $25.00 price target from analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

