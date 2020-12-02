National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$73.43 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB raised National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.44.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

