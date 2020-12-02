National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

NHI stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

