National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $11,259,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.