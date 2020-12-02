NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

NetApp has raised its dividend payment by 137.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

