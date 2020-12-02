NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

