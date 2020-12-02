NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

NTAP stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

