NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.