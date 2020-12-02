NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

