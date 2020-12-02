NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $56.00 at Lake Street Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

