NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

