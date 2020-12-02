NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Prudential PLC grew its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 410.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 329.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

