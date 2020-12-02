NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

