NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.94-1.02 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.