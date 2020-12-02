NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

Get NetApp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.