NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

