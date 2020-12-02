Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

