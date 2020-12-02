NEXT (NET) Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $33,436.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00459868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.