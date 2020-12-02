NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 29th

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NIKE has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NIKE stock opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 767,276 shares of company stock worth $97,051,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rowe increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

