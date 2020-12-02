Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.00

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 1453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.