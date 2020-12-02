Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.90 ($0.81). The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 million and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.41.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

