Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NTN stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and a PE ratio of 43.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.42. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

