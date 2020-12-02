Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Northern Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 67.50 ($0.88). The company has a market cap of $94.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.55.

About Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

