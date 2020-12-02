nOS (NOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00159515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00892424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00455637 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

