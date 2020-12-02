Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.