NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,655 shares of company stock valued at $34,162,646 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $535.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.