Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 133.4%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) shares shot up 133.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $9.50. 4,903,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,616% from the average session volume of 285,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

