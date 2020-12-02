OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

