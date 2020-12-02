Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $236.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $251.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.98.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

