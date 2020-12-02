OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.81

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.81 and last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 3216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of OMRON worth $89,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

