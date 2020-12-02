OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.