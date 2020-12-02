Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of OPRA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opera by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 142.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

