OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 12.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.64. 16,235,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 13,712,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 7,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 270.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 2,413,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 564,203 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.